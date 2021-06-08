German industrial output falls unexpectedly in April

German industrial output fell unexpectedly in April, data showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that semiconductor shortages and other supply bottlenecks are undermining the recovery in Europe's largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said that industrial output dropped 1.0% on the month after a downwardly revised increase of 2.2% in March. A Reuters poll had pointed to an rise of 0.5% in April.

