News & Insights

German industrial output falls slightly more than expected in August

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

October 09, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German industrial output shrank in August for the fourth consecutive month, the federal statistics office said on Monday, an indication that the sector remains under serious pressure.

Industrial production fell slightly more than expected in August by 0.2% compared to the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decline.

The statistics office revised July production data to a 0.6% decline month-on-month, compared with a provisional figure of a 0.8% drop.

The less-volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that production was 1.9% lower from June to August 2023 than in the previous three months, the statistics office data showed.

A 2.4% drop in production in construction on the previous month, a 6.6% decline in energy production and a 2.3% fall in the manufacture of machinery and equipment hurt overall performance in August, the data showed.

By contrast, production growth in the automotive industry had a positive impact, posting a 7.6% expansion on the month.

Industrial orders rose by 3.9% in August due to a boost in computing, electronic and optical products, but the outlook for the sector remains challenging, Destatis said.

Germany's manufacturing sector, which accounts for about a fifth of its economy, remains mired in a downturn.

The HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing stood at 39.6 in September, far below the 50 level separating growth from contraction.

(Writing by Friederike Heine and Maria Martinez, Editing by Ozan Ergenay and Gerry Doyle)

((Friederike.Heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.