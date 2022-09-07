German industrial output falls slightly in July

German industrial production slightly fell in July, official data showed on Wednesday, as supply bottlenecks remain due to ongoing pandemic-related distortions and the war in Ukraine.

Industrial output fell by 0.3% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said. In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 0.5% decline in July.

For June, the office revised up its figure to 0.8% from a previous 0.4%.

