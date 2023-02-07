German industrial output falls more than expected in December

Adds details

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in December, decreasing by 3.1% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Tuesday.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a drop of 0.7% for the month.

For 2022 as a whole, German industrial production was 0.6% lower in calendar-adjusted terms than in 2021 and down 5.0% from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

"After falling sharply in March, production recovered over the year and is falling again towards the end of the year," the statistics office said.

While industrial production fell in December, German industrial orders rose by 3.2%, beating forecasts and posting the biggest increase in more than a year thanks to strong domestic and eurozone demand, data showed Monday.

The office offers more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Maria Martinez Editing by Miranda Murray)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.