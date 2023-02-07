German industrial output falls more than expected in December

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in December, decreasing by 3.1% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Tuesday.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a drop of 0.7% for the month.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine Editing by Miranda Murray)

