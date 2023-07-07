News & Insights

German industrial output falls 0.2% in May

Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

July 07, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell by 0.2% in May compared with the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that output would stagnate in May.

The office offers more detailed data on its website.

