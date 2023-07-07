German industrial output falls 0.2% in May

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell by 0.2% in May compared with the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that output would stagnate in May.

