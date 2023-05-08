News & Insights

German industrial output drops 3.4% in March

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

May 08, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Rachel More and Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in March, due partly to weak performance in the automotive sector.

Productiondecreased by 3.4% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Monday.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 1.3% fall.

The statistics office also revised its figure for Februaryto a 2.1% increase, up from 2.0%.

In the first quarter, production was 2.5% higher than in the last quarter of 2022, according to the statistics office.

The office offers more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Maria Martinez; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.