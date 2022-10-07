German industrial output declines in August

German industrial production contracted in August, official data showed on Friday, as supply bottlenecks remain due to ongoing pandemic-related distortions and the war in Ukraine.

Industrial output fell by 0.8% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said. In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 0.5% decline.

For July, the office revised its figure to 0.0% from a previous -0.3%.

