German industrial output declines in August

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production contracted in August, official data showed on Friday, as supply bottlenecks remain due to ongoing pandemic-related distortions and the war in Ukraine.

Industrial output fell by 0.8% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said. In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 0.5% decline.

For July, the office revised its figure to 0.0% from a previous -0.3%.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Paul Carrel)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.