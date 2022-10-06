German industrial orders slump more than expected in August

Contributors
Miranda Murray Reuters
Rachel More Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

German industrial orders dropped more than expected in August compared to the previous month, with large-scale orders taking a hit in particular, data showed on Thursday.

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped more than expected in August compared to the previous month, with large-scale orders taking a hit in particular, data showed on Thursday.

New orders in manufacturing fell by 2.4% month on month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said. Analysts had predicted a less severe 0.7% drop, according to a Reuters poll.

The office meanwhile revised up its reading for July, from a previously reported decline of 1.1% to 1.9% growth.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters