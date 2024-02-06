News & Insights

German industrial orders rise unexpectedly in December

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

February 06, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

By Maria Martinez

Feb 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly jumped in December, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Orders rose by 8.9% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of analysts had expected industrial orders to remain flat.

In a less volatile three-month comparison, industrial orders from October to December 2023 were 0.1% higher than in the previous three months.

The lack of orders in manufacturing is increasingly becoming a burden on the German economy, the Ifo Institute said on Monday.

In January, 36.9% of manufacturing companies reported a lack of orders, up from 36.0% in October, according to Ifo's surveys. A year ago, the proportion was just 20.9%.

For 2023 as a whole, calendar-adjusted industrial orders fell by 5.9% compared to the previous year.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Mateusz Dobrzyniewski, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.