German industrial orders rise unexpectedly in December

By Maria Martinez

Feb 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly jumped in December, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Orders rose by 8.9% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of analysts had expected industrial orders to remain flat.

In a less volatile three-month comparison, industrial orders from October to December 2023 were 0.1% higher than in the previous three months.

The lack of orders in manufacturing is increasingly becoming a burden on the German economy, the Ifo Institute said on Monday.

In January, 36.9% of manufacturing companies reported a lack of orders, up from 36.0% in October, according to Ifo's surveys. A year ago, the proportion was just 20.9%.

For 2023 as a whole, calendar-adjusted industrial orders fell by 5.9% compared to the previous year.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Mateusz Dobrzyniewski, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

