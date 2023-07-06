German industrial orders rise more than expected in May

July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose significantly more than expected in May, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

Incoming orders rose by 6.4% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 1.2% increase.

