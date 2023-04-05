German industrial orders rise more than expected in February

Adds context and details

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in February driven by strong growth in the vehicle construction sector.

Orders increased by 4.8% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.3% increase.

New orders in the manufacturing sector have risen for the third month in a row and are 7.3% higher than in November 2022, the statistics office said.

Excluding large-scale orders, there was a month-on-month increase of 1.2% in February.

The statistics office publishes more economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.