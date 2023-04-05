German industrial orders rise more than expected in February

April 05, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in February, increasing by 4.8% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.3% increase.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

