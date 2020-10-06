German industrial orders rise more than expected in August

German industrial goods orders rose by 4.5% on the month in August, data showed on Tuesday, in a boost to hopes for a robust third-quarter recovery in Europe's largest economy after the coronavirus shock.

The rise compared with a Reuters forecast for an increase of 2.6%, signalling that the economy is making progress on its way back to pre-crisis levels.

Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed that domestic orders rose by 1.7% on the month while orders from abroad increased by 6.5%.

The Office said order intake was 3.6% lower than in February, before lockdown measures were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

