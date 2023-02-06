German industrial orders rise by 3.2% in December

February 06, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Friederike Heine and Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose in December, increasing by 3.2% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 2.0% increase for the month, after a upwardly revised drop of 4.4% in November.

The December increase is mainly due to large-scale orders, the statistics office said. Excluding large-scale orders, there was a 0.6% decline for the month.

With a few exceptions, new orders fell continuously throughout 2022 and were 10.1% lower in December than in the same month of 2021 in calendar adjusted terms.

New orders in December were slightly above pre-pandemic levels in December 2019, when they rose by 1.2%.

The statistics office publishes a statement with more economic data.

