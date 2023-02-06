German industrial orders rise by 3.2% in December

February 06, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose in December, increasing by 3.2% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to 2.0% increase for the month.

The statistics office publishes a statement with more economic data.

