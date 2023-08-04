News & Insights

German industrial orders post unexpected jump in June

August 04, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose significantly more than expected in June due to large-scale orders in several sectors.

Incoming orders rose by 7.0% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 2.0%.

Excluding large orders, industrial orders would have declined by 2.6% in June.

The statistics office also revised data for May to a 6.2% increase, down from 6.4% previously estimated. The two significant increases in May and June compensated for a March slump of 10.9%.

In the less volatile three-month comparison, new orders rose only 0.2% in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter.

