German industrial orders post unexpected jump in June

Adds details

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose significantly more than expected in June due to large-scale orders in several sectors.

Incoming orders rose by 7.0% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 2.0%.

Excluding large orders, industrial orders would have declined by 2.6% in June.

The statistics office also revised data for May to a 6.2% increase, down from 6.4% previously estimated. The two significant increases in May and June compensated for a March slump of 10.9%.

In the less volatile three-month comparison, new orders rose only 0.2% in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter.

The statistics office publishes more economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.