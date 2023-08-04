German industrial orders post unexpected jump in June

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted an unexpected jump in June, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

Incoming orders rose by 7.0% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 2.0%.

The statistics office publishes more economic data on its website.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.