German industrial orders post monthly rise in August

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German manufacturing orders rose more than expected in August due to a strong increase in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products sector.

German industrial orders rose by 3.9% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 1.8%.

The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that new orders were 4.9% higher in the period from June to August than in the previous three months, the data showed.

