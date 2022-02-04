German industrial orders grow more than expected in December

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders grew more than expected in December, helped by stronger domestic demand, data showed on Friday.

Orders for goods grew 2.8% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised increase of 3.6% in November, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a smaller increase of 0.5% on the month.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

