German industrial orders grow more than expected in December

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

German industrial orders grew more than expected in December, helped by stronger domestic demand, data showed on Friday.

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders grew more than expected in December, helped by stronger domestic demand, data showed on Friday.

Orders for goods grew 2.8% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised increase of 3.6% in November, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a smaller increase of 0.5% on the month.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters