German industrial orders grow in May, reversing trend

German industrial orders grew in May, beating expectations and reversing the trend after three consecutive months of decline, data showed on Wednesday.

Orders for industrial goods increased by 0.1% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after an upwardly revised decline of 1.8% in April, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a decrease of 0.6% on the month in May.

