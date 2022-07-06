German industrial orders grow in May, reversing trend

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders grew in May, beating expectations and reversing the trend after three consecutive months of decline, data showed on Wednesday.

Orders for industrial goods increased by 0.1% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after an upwardly revised decline of 1.8% in April, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a decrease of 0.6% on the month in May.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

