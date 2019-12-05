German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in October

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in October on weak domestic and foreign demand, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a manufacturing crisis will continue to hold back growth in Europe's largest economy in the final quarter.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down 0.4% from the previous month, the Statistics Office said. That undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise.

The reading for September was revised up to an increase of 1.5% from a previously reported 1.3%.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.