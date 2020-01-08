German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in November

Adds comment from economy ministry, details

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in November on weak foreign demand, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a manufacturing slump will continue to hamper overall growth in Europe's largest economy.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods decreased by 1.3% from the previous month, posting the steepest drop since July, data from the Economy Ministry showed. That confounded the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise.

The reading for October was revised up, however, to a rise of 0.2% from a previously reported fall of 0.4%.

Without bulk orders, industrial orders rose 1.0% in November, the economy ministry said, adding that the sector's incoming orders had stabilized at a low level in recent months.

"At the same time, business expectations in manufacturing have brightened somewhat. So the outlook for industrial activity has improved a bit," the ministry said.

German business morale hit a six-month high in December, a survey by the Ifo institute showed last month, suggesting that the German economy picked up in the fourth quarter despite the manufacturing crisis.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

