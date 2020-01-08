German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in November

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in November on weak foreign demand, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a manufacturing slump will continue to hamper overall growth in Europe's largest economy.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods decreased by 1.3% from the previous month, the Statistics Office said. That confounded the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise.

The reading for October was revised up to a rise of 0.2% from a previously reported fall of 0.4%.

