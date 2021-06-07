German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in April

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in April on falling domestic demand, data showed on Monday, suggesting that manufacturers in Europe's largest economy are still feeling the effects of lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods fell by 0.2% in seasonally adjusted terms.

This confounded a Reuters forecast of a 1.0% rise and came after an upwardly revised increase of 3.9% in March.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

