German industrial orders fall more than expected in November

January 06, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in November, decreasing by 5.3% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.5% fall, after a downwardly revised rise of 0.6% in October.

The statistics office publishes a statement with more economic data.

