News & Insights

German industrial orders fall more than expected in March

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

May 05, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details from statement

May 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell significantly more than expected in March, decreasing by 10.7% from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 2.2% decrease.

It marks the largest month-on-month decline since 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicle construction sector had a particularly strong impact on the result, with incoming orders falling by 47.4% compared with the previous month.

Foreign orders fell by 13.3% from the previous month while domestic orders decreased by 6.8%.

The statistics office publishes more economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk Editing by Friederike Heine Editing by David Goodman )

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.