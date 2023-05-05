German industrial orders fall more than expected in March

Adds details from statement
May 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell significantly more than expected in March, decreasing by 10.7% from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.
A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 2.2% decrease.
It marks the largest month-on-month decline since 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vehicle construction sector had a particularly strong impact on the result, with incoming orders falling by 47.4% compared with the previous month.
Foreign orders fell by 13.3% from the previous month while domestic orders decreased by 6.8%.
The statistics office publishes more economic data on its website.
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk Editing by Friederike Heine Editing by David Goodman )
((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.