German industrial orders fall more than expected in March

May 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell significantly more than expected in March, decreasing by 10.7% from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 2.2% decrease.

It marks the largest month-on-month decline since 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicle construction sector had a particularly strong impact on the result, with incoming orders falling by 47.4% compared with the previous month.

Foreign orders fell by 13.3% from the previous month while domestic orders decreased by 6.8%.

The statistics office publishes more economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk Editing by Friederike Heine Editing by David Goodman )

