German industrial orders fall more than expected in March

May 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell significantly more than expected in March, decreasing by 10.7% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 2.2% decrease.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)

