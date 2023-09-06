German industrial orders fall more than expected in July

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in July, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

Incoming orders fell by 11.7% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 4.0%.

