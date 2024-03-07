News & Insights

German industrial orders fall more than expected in January

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

March 07, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

By Maria Martinez

March 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell much more than expected in January due to base effects, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

Ordersfell by 11.3% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 6.0%.

The statistics office also revised the figure for December to a 12.0% increase, from a preliminary value of 8.9%.

The sharp decline in January in the month-on-month comparison is due to the high volume of large orders in December 2023, the statistics office said. In January 2024, the large order volume was back at an average level.

Foreign orders fell by 11.4% on the month and domestic orders fell by 11.2%, data from the statistics office showed.

Orders from the euro zone fell by 25.7% on the month, while orders from outside the eurozone rose by 1.6%.

The downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector deepened in February as output and new orders declined at a faster rate, the HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)showed last week, falling to 42.5 from 45.5 in January.

(Reporting by Chiara Holzhaeuser and Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.