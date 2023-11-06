German industrial orders edge up in September

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose in September by 0.2% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 1.0%.

