German industrial orders drop on weak domestic demand

German industrial orders fell slightly more than expected in August on weaker domestic demand, data showed on Monday, adding to evidence that manufacturers in Europe's largest economy are experiencing a tough third quarter.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods fell 0.6% from the previous month, with demand for capital goods down 1.6%, the Economy Ministry said. The overall monthly fall compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 0.3%.

The reading for July was revised up to a fall of 2.1% from a previously reported 2.7% decrease.

