German industrial orders drop in Sept on foreign demand slump

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 04, 2022 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in September, weighed down by a sharp fall in foreign demand, data showed on Friday.

New orders fell by 4.0% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the Federal Statistics Office said. While domestic orders increased by 0.5%, foreign orders decreased by 7.0%.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 0.5% in September.

