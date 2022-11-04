German industrial orders drop in Sept on foreign demand slump

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in September, weighed down by a sharp fall in foreign demand, data showed on Friday.

New orders fell by 4.0% on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the Federal Statistics Office said. While domestic orders increased by 0.5%, foreign orders decreased by 7.0%.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 0.5% in September.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.