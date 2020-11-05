German industrial orders disappoint, orders from euro zone sag

German industrial goods orders rose 0.5% on the month in September, falling short of forecasts, with a sharp fall in euro zone orders dampening hopes for a robust third-quarter recovery in Europe's largest economy after the coronavirus shock.

The data published on Thursday compared with a Reuters forecast for an increase of 2.0%. It came after an upwardly revised 4.9% jump in August.

Figures from the Economy Ministry showed domestic orders rose 2.3% on the month while orders from abroad contracted by 0.8%, with contracts from the euro zone declining by 6%.

