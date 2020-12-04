German industrial order rise more than expected in October

German industrial orders rose more than expected on the month in October, data showed on Friday, raising hopes the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a solid footing.

The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods rose by 2.9% in seasonally adjusted terms, compared with a Reuters forecast for an increase of 1.5%. It came after an upwardly revised increase of 1.1% in September.

Figures from the Economy Ministry showed domestic orders rose 2.4% on the month while orders from abroad surged by 3.2%. Contracts from the euro zone increased by 0.5%.

