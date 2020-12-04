German industrial order rise more than expected in October

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected on the month in October, data showed on Friday, raising hopes the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a solid footing.

The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods rose by 2.9% in seasonally adjusted terms, compared with a Reuters forecast for an increase of 1.5%. It came after an upwardly revised increase of 1.1% in September.

Figures from the Economy Ministry showed domestic orders rose 2.4% on the month while orders from abroad surged by 3.2%. Contracts from the euro zone increased by 0.5%.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

