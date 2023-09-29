German import prices post biggest decline in almost 40 years

Adds background

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German import prices recorded in August the largest year-on-year decline since November 1986, the statistics office said on Friday.

Import prices decreased by 16.4% year on year in August, in line with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll.

The large decline is primarily due to a base effect originating from the large price increases in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine, the statistics office said.

Since the German economy sources many intermediate products and raw materials from abroad, falling import prices have a delayed impact on general inflation.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Amir Orusov, Editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

