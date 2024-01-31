News & Insights

German import prices down 8.5% y/y in December

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE NITSCHKE

January 31, 2024 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Halilcan Soran and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - German import prices decreased by 8.5% year on year in December, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 8.2% decrease.

The statistics office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Halilcan Soran and Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Rachel More)

((halilcan.soran@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.