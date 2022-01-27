German IG Metall union wants wages above ECB's 2% inflation target, says boss

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's IG Metall union said on Thursday that higher real wages will be a key goal in upcoming collective bargaining rounds in the iron and steel, as well as the metal and electrical, industries.

Joerg Hofmann said the union would aim for a collective pay agreement above the European Central Bank's target inflation rate of 2% in the bargaining rounds scheduled this year.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

