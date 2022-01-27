German IG Metall union wants wages above ECB's 2% inflation target, says boss

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The head of Germany's IG Metall union said on Thursday that higher real wages will be a key goal in upcoming collective bargaining rounds in the iron and steel, as well as the metal and electrical, industries.

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's IG Metall union said on Thursday that higher real wages will be a key goal in upcoming collective bargaining rounds in the iron and steel, as well as the metal and electrical, industries.

Joerg Hofmann said the union would aim for a collective pay agreement above the European Central Bank's target inflation rate of 2% in the bargaining rounds scheduled this year.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More