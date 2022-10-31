German household gas prices rise 17.7% in H1 2022

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gas prices for German households increased by 17.7% on average in the first half of this year from the second half of 2021, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Electricity prices for households rose by 1.9% on the second half of 2021, the office added.

For non-household customers, mainly businesses and public authorities, gas prices rose by 38.9% and electricity prices increased 19.3% compared with the second half of 2021, it said.

Governments across Europe have been racing to prop up their power providers and secure fuel deliveries as they ratchet up sanctions on major supplier Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has retaliated by reducing gas flows, raising the risk of energy rationing in Europe this winter.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)

