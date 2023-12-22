News & Insights

German home prices tumble amid property rout

Credit: REUTERS/TOM SIMS

December 22, 2023 — 02:40 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Rene Wagner for Reuters ->

By Tom Sims and Rene Wagner

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Residential property prices in Germany continued their fall, dropping 10.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier, a further grim sign for the nation's real-estate sector, data on Friday showed.

It was the fourth consecutive quarter of declines and the biggest since Germany's statistics office began keeping records in the year 2000.

The drop comes amid the biggest property crisis in decades in Germany, Europe's largest economy.

"Until 2022, there was a speculative price bubble in Germany, one of the biggest in the last 50 years," said Konstantin Kholodilin from the macroeconomics department of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW).

"Prices have been falling ever since. The bubble has burst."

For years, the property sector in Germany and elsewhere in Europe boomed as interest rates were low and demand strong.

But a sharp rise in rates and costs has put an end to the run, tipping developers into insolvency as bank financing dries up and deals freeze.

The decline for single and two-family homes in major cities was especially pronounced in the third quarter, dropping 12.7%, while apartment prices fell 9.1%.

Home prices fall https://tmsnrt.rs/3TAGsVn

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Rene Wagner Editing by Miranda Murray and Toby Chopra)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.