German home prices fall record 10.2% in third quarter

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Residential property prices in Germany continued their fall, dropping 10.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier, a further grim sign for the nation's real-estate sector, data on Friday showed.

Germany's statistics office said the decline was the biggest since it began keeping records in the year 2000.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.