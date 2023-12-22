News & Insights

German home prices fall record 10.2% in third quarter

Credit: REUTERS/TOM SIMS

December 22, 2023 — 02:29 am EST

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Residential property prices in Germany continued their fall, dropping 10.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier, a further grim sign for the nation's real-estate sector, data on Friday showed.

Germany's statistics office said the decline was the biggest since it began keeping records in the year 2000.

