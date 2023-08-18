News & Insights

German home building permits tumble as calls for relief from Berlin grow louder

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

August 18, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Residential building permits in Germany fell 28.5% in June from a year earlier, Germany's statistics office disclosed on Friday, the latest sign of hardship for the struggling construction and real estate industry.

The nosedive in permits comes amid calls from firms and some politicians for relief to support the industry ahead of a meeting next month with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.