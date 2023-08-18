German home building permits tumble as calls for relief from Berlin grow louder

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Residential building permits in Germany fell 28.5% in June from a year earlier, Germany's statistics office disclosed on Friday, the latest sign of hardship for the struggling construction and real estate industry.

The nosedive in permits comes amid calls from firms and some politicians for relief to support the industry ahead of a meeting next month with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

