German health minister expects no shortages of flu vaccine

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Germany has ordered additional 6 million doses of flu vaccines to avoid any shortages and enable as many people as possible to get a jab to reduce the risk of simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Germany ordered 26 million doses in total, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

There might be temporary delays in the delivery of the vaccine. "But we have no supply shortages."

