German harmonised inflation +11.6% y/y in October

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.6% higher year-on-year in October, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary figures.

On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was also confirmed at 10.4%.

