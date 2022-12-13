German harmonised inflation +11.3% y/y in November

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.3% higher year-on-year in November, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary figures.

On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was 10.0%.

The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

