German harmonised inflation +11.3% y/y in November

December 13, 2022 — 02:06 am EST

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.3% higher year-on-year in November, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary figures.

On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was 10.0%.

