German harmonised inflation +10.9% y/y in September

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 10.9% higher year-on-year in September, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday, confirming preliminary figures.

On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was also confirmed.

