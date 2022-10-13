German harmonised inflation +10.9% y/y in September

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 10.9% higher year-on-year in September, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday, confirming preliminary figures.

On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was also confirmed.

