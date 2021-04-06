German growth likely to fall short of projections this year: Weidmann

Frank Siebelt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The German economy will likely miss growth projections this year as pandemic-related restrictions weigh on growth but next year's rebound could be quicker than previously thought, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told Reuters on Tuesday.

Struggling with a third wave of coronavirus infections, Germany is debating longer and possibly tighter restrictions, confounding the central bank's projections based on a quicker reopening.

"Containment measures over the past few months have been stricter than anticipated and they will likely stay so in the near future," Weidmann told Reuters in a written reply to questions. "This has reduced the likelihood that the growth rate of 3% projected in December can still be achieved this year."

"But then growth would be higher next year," he said. "From today's perspective, the medium-term economic outlook is not fundamentally in doubt."

The Bundesbank earlier forecast growth of 4.5% for 2022 and 1.8% in 2023.

Vaccination programmes across Europe have made slow progress and even if some improvement is expected over the coming months, many countries are unlikely to make much headway before mid-year.

Still, Weidmann noted that Germany's economy is faring better than in the initial lockdown a year ago as firms adjust to the new realities and industry is especially resilient.

