German green bond issuance could reach 11 bln euros in 2020

By Patricia Uhlig and Yoruk Bahceli

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany aims to raise at least 4 billion euros with its first ever green bond sale in September, the country' finance ministry announced on Monday.

The launch of a green bond by the euro zone's benchmark debt issuer is seen as a milestone for the market, which funds environmental projects.

Such spending has become a key focus, with the European Union earmarking 30% of its 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund agreed in July for climate protection, which could eventually double the size of green bond market.

The issuance of a second green bond in the fourth quarter could bring Germany's total green debt stock to 11 billion euros, finance ministry official Joerg Kukies told a press conference.

September's debut green bond, to be sold by a syndicate of banks, will be issued as a 'twin' of Germany's outstanding Aug 2030 bond. All German green bonds will be issued with a matching conventional bond, a unique structure where investors will be able to exchange the two.

Unlike other euro zone governments that have focused on increasing the size of one green bond, Germany hopes to build a green yield curve in the medium term.

The twin structure addresses concerns that green bonds could steal liquidity from governments' mainstream issuance programmes.

Eleven billion euros of potential German green bond issuance this year compares to around 27 billion euros issued by France since 2017, according to Refinitiv.

Monday's announcement came as Germany launched the framework backing the issuance, identifying 12.7 billion euros of green expenditures from 2019 to which funds will be assigned.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.