German govt's Uniper takeover to cost over 30 bln eur - Business Insider

Contributors
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Holger Hansen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

The German government's takeover of utility Uniper is expected to cost over 30 billion euros ($29.97 billion), Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The German government's takeover of utility Uniper UN01.DE is expected to cost over 30 billion euros ($29.97 billion), Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The government is close to agreeing a takeover deal, Business Insider said, adding that Berlin, parallel to the acquisition, still planned to impose a gas levy on consumers from Oct. 1.

In response to the report, a source told Reuters that the agreement is in the home stretch.

($1 = 1.0010 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Holger Hansen, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters