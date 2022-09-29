German govt to provide up to 200 bln euros to shield against high energy prices - document

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The German government will provide funding of up to 200 billion euros ($194.46 billion) for an "economic defence shield" against the impact of soaring energy costs on companies and consumers, a government document published on Thursday showed.

As part of the plan, it will implement an emergency price brake on gas and electricity, the document said.

($1 = 1.0285 euros)

(Reporting Andreas Rinke Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Paul Carrel)

